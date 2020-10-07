Join or Sign In

Learn Portuguese Phrase | Portuguese Translator for Android

By Bravolol - Language Learning Free

By Bravolol - Language Learning

Easily learn Portuguese phrases and words! Speak Portuguese with confidence!

Using this app, you can learn Portuguese phrases and words from our native Portuguese speaking parrot. The parrot works together with you to practice your speaking and listening skills, wherever and whenever you are. Learning Portuguese can never be easier!

FEATURES

- Commonly-used Portuguese phrases & words

- Search by Portuguese or English

- Native Portuguese pronunciation

- Customizable font size

- No Internet connection required

If you are traveling to Portugal (Lisbon) or Brazil (Braslia), make sure you bring this app with you!

ABOUT Bravolol

- Web site:

http://www.bravolol.com

- Facebook:

http://www.facebook.com/Bravolol

- Twitter:

https://twitter.com/BravololApps

- Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/bravolol/

- Email:

cs@bravolol.com

What's new in version 12.0.0

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 12.0.0

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
