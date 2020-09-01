Kwaba is the new and easy way to pay rent. You can use Kwaba to pay your rent monthly, access rental loans, and automatically save for your rent with interest. If you're still looking for an apartment, you can also search for properties on Kwaba

Kwaba was designed to simplify the renter's journey thats why were committed to giving you the simplest way to rent.

Kwaba can help you with your:

RENTAL FINANCE

- We can help pay your rent, so you pay back monthly

- Get instant rental finance pre-approval

- Save daily, weekly or monthly towards your next rent and earn interest

PROPERTY SEARCH

- Our property finder returns a beautiful list of properties to rent or share.

- View a house, flat or property with just two taps.

- Book live video viewings/inspections of properties.

- Chat directly with the agents.

- Pay in full online or pay monthly.

- Get e-tenancy agreements

- Save and track your favourite properties.

- Weve listed nearby bus stops, shops, cinemas, schools, restaurants and gyms.

- Use our map view to explore the property search area.

- Swipeable photos with social media sharing feature

- Save rental information to your mobile, so theres no need to keep a list.

- Our property finder lets you filter by your preferences to find the perfect home

Any questions? coontact us on support@kwaba.ng