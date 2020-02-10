AstroSage presents a new Kundali making, horoscope making, rashifal and astrology app. Getting your personalised horoscope and rashifal based on Vedic astrology was never so easy before this app. This app is available in Hindi language apart from English.

Just take a look on the features of Kundali Predictions app:

* Kundali: make your detailed birth chart based on Hindu astrology / Indian astrology / Vedic astrology

* Personalised Rashifal: Get your daily horoscope (dainik rashifal) based on your Kundli

* Gives Daily, Monthly, & Life Predictions and Cuspal positions up to Sub-Sub Lord, KP New Ayanamsa)

* Mangal Dosha / Kalsarpa Dosha details and remedies

* Gemstone report: Know your lucky gemstone according to Vedic Astrology

* Nakshatra Report: What does your constellation (star) tells you, know here.

* Ascendant Details: Know your astrology reading for your rising sign of ascendant here.

* Shani Sade Sati report: Know impact of Saturn (Sani) on your whole life.

* GPS Support (user can make Kundli on the basis of his/her current location)

* Different Planet Consideration: Know predictions for each planet for you.