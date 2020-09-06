Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Joel's Trumpet for Android

By Frontier Alliance International Free

Developer's Description

By Frontier Alliance International

Joel Richardson is a New York Times bestselling author, film-maker, and teacher. Joel lives in the United States with his wife and five children. With a special love for all the peoples of the Middle East, Joel travels globally, preparing the Church for the great challenges of our time, teaching on the gospel, living with biblical hope, the return of Jesus. He is the author, editor, director, or producer of several books and documentaries, and is the host of the popular online Christian program, The Underground.

Some of Joels books, films, and partnerships include:

-Mount Sinai in Arabia: The True Location Revealed

-The Mystery of Catastrophe: Understanding Gods Redemptive Purposes for the Global Catastrophes of the Last Days

-Islamic Antichrist: The Shocking Truth About the Real Nature of the Beast

-Mideast Beast: The Scriptural Case for an Islamic Antichrist

-When a Jew Rules the World: What the Bible Really Says About Israel in the Plan of God

-Mystery Babylon: Unlocking the Bibles Greatest Prophetic Mystery

-Gods War on Terror: Islam, Prophecy & the Bible

-Why We Left Islam: Former Muslims Speak Out (editor)

-End Times Eyewitness: Israel, Islam, and the Unfolding Signs of Messiahs Return

-The Global Jesus Revolution: Israel, Islam and the Gospel at the End of the Age

-Sheep Among Wolves: Chronicles of the Persecuted Church Volumes I and II

-Covenant and Controversy: The Great Rage

-Covenant and Controversy: The City of the Great King

-Covenant and Controversy: The Great Trouble

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.6.1

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 5.6.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now