Joel Richardson is a New York Times bestselling author, film-maker, and teacher. Joel lives in the United States with his wife and five children. With a special love for all the peoples of the Middle East, Joel travels globally, preparing the Church for the great challenges of our time, teaching on the gospel, living with biblical hope, the return of Jesus. He is the author, editor, director, or producer of several books and documentaries, and is the host of the popular online Christian program, The Underground.

Some of Joels books, films, and partnerships include:

-Mount Sinai in Arabia: The True Location Revealed

-The Mystery of Catastrophe: Understanding Gods Redemptive Purposes for the Global Catastrophes of the Last Days

-Islamic Antichrist: The Shocking Truth About the Real Nature of the Beast

-Mideast Beast: The Scriptural Case for an Islamic Antichrist

-When a Jew Rules the World: What the Bible Really Says About Israel in the Plan of God

-Mystery Babylon: Unlocking the Bibles Greatest Prophetic Mystery

-Gods War on Terror: Islam, Prophecy & the Bible

-Why We Left Islam: Former Muslims Speak Out (editor)

-End Times Eyewitness: Israel, Islam, and the Unfolding Signs of Messiahs Return

-The Global Jesus Revolution: Israel, Islam and the Gospel at the End of the Age

-Sheep Among Wolves: Chronicles of the Persecuted Church Volumes I and II

-Covenant and Controversy: The Great Rage

-Covenant and Controversy: The City of the Great King

-Covenant and Controversy: The Great Trouble