Radio Japan is a free radio app with more than 200 Japanese radio stations. With a modern, beautiful and easy to use interface, Radio JP gives you the best experience when it comes to listening to FM radio.
With Radio Japan you can listen to the best online radio stations and follow your favorite shows and podcasts for free. You can choose amongst sports, news, music, comedy and more.
FEATURES
listen to radio in background while using other apps
you can listen to FM radio even if you are abroad
find out which song is currently playing on the radio (depending on the station)
the interface is really easy to use, with just one click you can add a radio station or podcast to your favorites list
use the search tool to easily find what you're looking for
set an alarm to wake up with the FM radio station you love
set a sleep timer to turn the app off
you can choose between light or dark mode interfaces
don't need to connect the headphones, listen through the smartphone's loudspeakers
compatible with Chromecast and Bluetooth devices
share with friends via Social Media, SMS or Email
More than 200 Japan radio stations:
NHK R1, NHK R2, NHK FM
Asia Dream Radio: J-Pop Powerplay, J-Pop Sakura, Japan Hits...
Shonan Beach FM
Tokyo FM
Be Happy!789
Vocaloid Radio
Ottava
AnimeNfo
Radio Shonan
FM Chupea
J-Pop Project Radio, J-Idols Project Radio
Kamakura FM
FM Setagaya
FM 79.7 Radio Cafe
FM Uruma
WREP
FM Karuizawa
FM Kurashiki
Ban-Ban
FM 21
Japan-a-Radio
FM West Tokyo
FM Ishigaki
FM K-City
Amami FM
FM Shonan Napasa
Sea Wave FM
Radio Momo FM 79.0
Banana FM 87.7
Azumino FM
FM Blue Shonan
Katsushika FM
JPHiP Radio
Radio Hayama
BBC Radio
and many more FM radio stations.
Listen to radio online!
USER REVIEWS
Searching for the best performing internet radio app? Look no further!
With more than 4000 reviews, Radio Japan has an average of 4.6 (out of 5.0) rating. Our compromise is to continue improving our users experience by providing the best playback quality and a very reliable app that outperforms competitors.
If you like the app, we would appreciate a 5 stars review. Thank you!
SUPPORT
For a quick and more effective communication, if you experience any problems or if you can't find the station you are looking for, send us an email to appmind.technologies@gmail.com and we will try to add that radio station as soon as possible, so that you don't miss out your favorite music and shows.
Note: An internet connection, 3G/4G or WiFi network is required to tune in radio stations. There may be some FM radio stations that do not work because their stream is temporarily offline.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.