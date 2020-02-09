Radio Japan is a free radio app with more than 200 Japanese radio stations. With a modern, beautiful and easy to use interface, Radio JP gives you the best experience when it comes to listening to FM radio.

With Radio Japan you can listen to the best online radio stations and follow your favorite shows and podcasts for free. You can choose amongst sports, news, music, comedy and more.

FEATURES

listen to radio in background while using other apps

you can listen to FM radio even if you are abroad

find out which song is currently playing on the radio (depending on the station)

the interface is really easy to use, with just one click you can add a radio station or podcast to your favorites list

use the search tool to easily find what you're looking for

set an alarm to wake up with the FM radio station you love

set a sleep timer to turn the app off

you can choose between light or dark mode interfaces

don't need to connect the headphones, listen through the smartphone's loudspeakers

compatible with Chromecast and Bluetooth devices

share with friends via Social Media, SMS or Email

More than 200 Japan radio stations:

NHK R1, NHK R2, NHK FM

Asia Dream Radio: J-Pop Powerplay, J-Pop Sakura, Japan Hits...

Shonan Beach FM

Tokyo FM

Be Happy!789

Vocaloid Radio

Ottava

AnimeNfo

Radio Shonan

FM Chupea

J-Pop Project Radio, J-Idols Project Radio

Kamakura FM

FM Setagaya

FM 79.7 Radio Cafe

FM Uruma

WREP

FM Karuizawa

FM Kurashiki

Ban-Ban

FM 21

Japan-a-Radio

FM West Tokyo

FM Ishigaki

FM K-City

Amami FM

FM Shonan Napasa

Sea Wave FM

Radio Momo FM 79.0

Banana FM 87.7

Azumino FM

FM Blue Shonan

Katsushika FM

JPHiP Radio

Radio Hayama

BBC Radio

and many more FM radio stations.

Listen to radio online!

USER REVIEWS

Searching for the best performing internet radio app? Look no further!

With more than 4000 reviews, Radio Japan has an average of 4.6 (out of 5.0) rating. Our compromise is to continue improving our users experience by providing the best playback quality and a very reliable app that outperforms competitors.

If you like the app, we would appreciate a 5 stars review. Thank you!

SUPPORT

For a quick and more effective communication, if you experience any problems or if you can't find the station you are looking for, send us an email to appmind.technologies@gmail.com and we will try to add that radio station as soon as possible, so that you don't miss out your favorite music and shows.

Note: An internet connection, 3G/4G or WiFi network is required to tune in radio stations. There may be some FM radio stations that do not work because their stream is temporarily offline.