Jana's Gymnastics for Android

By Mobile Inventor Corp Free

Developer's Description

By Mobile Inventor Corp

Jana's Gymnastics is Plymouth, Indiana's premier Gymnastics and Ninja facility for kids!

We offer a variety of programs for boys and girls; Preschool/Developmental Gymnastics, Competitive Gymnastics, Tumbling, Ninja Class, Birthday Parties, Camps, Bonus Gym Time (BGT), Fun Fridays and other Awesome Activities.

The Jana's Gymnastics app allows you to register for classes, parties and special events. The calendar, team stat tracker, social media links, and contact information are also easily accessible from the app.

CLASS SCHEDULES

- Have a class in mind? Search by program, level, day, and time. You can register or even put yourself on a wait list.

- Classes are live and always updated.

FUN ACTIVITIES

- Quick and easy access to register for all of our fun activities including camp and birthday parties.

FACILITY STATUS

- Need to know if classes are cancelled due to weather? The Jana's Gymnastics app will be the first to let you know.

**Receive push notifications for closings, upcoming events, registration openings and special announcements.

The Jana's Gymnastics app is an easy-to-use, on-the-go way to access everything Jana's has to offer right from your smartphone.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.9.9

General

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020
Version 5.9.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
