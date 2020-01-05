with this app, you can play best songs for Isadora Pompeo, Play your favorit song, it can be in the tranquility of your house andith your friends or in the company of your partner.

The application contains the following songs :

= Minha Morada

= Baseado Em Qu?

= Para que Entre o Rei

= Me Ajude a Melhorar

= Hey Pai

= Porque Eu Te Amei

= Ningum Explica Deus

= Eu Navegarei

= Espero Por Ti

= Dependo de Ti

= Seu Amor

= Sonhos de Deus

= Preciso Entender

= Minha Morada

= Oi, Jesus

Thanks for Download this application , and enjoy the best music on your mobile device, you can

share the application with your family and friends

Enjoy