Independence Day Wishes(Shayari) for Android

By Inspiring World App Free

Developer's Description

By Inspiring World App

Independence Day Greetings, Wishes and Shayari.

Send very very happy Independence Day India messages to your friends and family.

Indian Independence day is celebrated on 15th August every year on occasion of freedom from British Rule on 15th August 1947.

Indian Independence Day is also known as Swatantrata Diwas ( ), Freedom Day, 15th August or Swadhinta Diwas ( )

Highlights

Indian Independence Day greetings on images

15th August Wishes in Hindi and English

Independence Day cards with photo and message

Independence Day Flag DP status

Independence Day Shayari in Hindi

15th August Quotes in English

Bhagat Singhs Quotes on Independence Day

Mahatma Gandhis Quotes on Independence Day

Subhash Chandra Boses Messages on 15th August

Independence Day poetic slogans in Hindi

15 August Name Letter DP status from A to Z

Features

Share to social media apps

Set as wallpaper

Set as profile photo

Set as lock screen

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5

General

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
