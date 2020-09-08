I'm Cre English Version Launch

Now is the age of video creators! Get started on creating videos for free!

Proven video editing courses created by the author of the Premiere Pro book

The [Learning Mode] in which you can learn the video editing program like a game without turning on the computer

Video lecture of a professional voice actor

[Main Features of I'm Cre]

Zoom In/Zoom Out Player

* You can zoom in with your fingers and see things bigger.

Easy-to-Follow Learning Mode

* Review the lessons you've learned for the day in the learning mode that's as easy as playing a game.

Check YouTube real-time popularity ranking in real-time

* Check out the popular up-and-coming Youtube videos on I'm Cre.

Industry-leading experts in one place

* The author of the "Delicious Design Premiere Pro" book

Video production trends

* Check out all the contents that reflect the video production trends, selected by I'm Cre, at a single glance.

There will be various editing program lecture updates in the future.