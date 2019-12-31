X

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! for Android

Get ready for the best Im A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! app ever!

Were back for 2019 with all your favourite features and a whole lot more.

And this year weve given you more control than ever before. Decide who you want to see facing Trials and Challenges plus vote for the Celebrity you want to be crowned Jungle King or Queen with free in-app voting.

Get all the Jungle action while you're on-the-go with behind-the-scenes videos and previews plus all the best moments from Camp.

You can also predict how our Campmates will do in Trials, take part in live polls and quizzes and even snap a Jungle selfie!

In order to deliver a personalised service and improve The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! App, we store certain information on your device. For details of the information we store please see the Terms and Conditions within the app. We may also collect and use the following information in provision of the App to you: your name, gender, email address and usernames that you provide as part of you linking any of your Instagram and Twitter accounts to your use of the App. For details of how we may use your personal data, please see our Privacy Policy within the app. By using the app you agree to both the Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy.

By using the app, you agree that we may transfer your personal data to our suppliers outside of the European Economic Area in accordance with our privacy policy (itv.com/privacy)

