Fluid and electrolytes in pediatric patients is been an example of academic terrorism.

The subject is marred with controversies and is known for complexity and bemuse.

I.V. Fluids app is for initial fluid management and is not a treatise on the subject but is a simple solution to the complex arena of fluid and electrolytes.

The challenge was making it simple and in doing so it lacks the holistic completeness of the subject. Simplicity has its own strength and that is where I.V. Fluids stands out.