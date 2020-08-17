I.J. PIONEER SECONDARY SCHOOL the one app which connects students, schools, teachers and parents.

This app sends attendance, school notices, homework updates, payment information, test results and study programs directly to parents in real time.

Students doesnt have to report every little detail about their day because the info is already shared with his parents by the time he gets home, and GPS bus tracking system help parents to see that where the bus is and he or she is safe.