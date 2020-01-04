X

Hydration Journal - Drink Water Tracker & Reminder for Android

By hkactivehk Free

Developer's Description

By hkactivehk

Hi~I am a free application that reminds you to drink

water to be hydrated by daily water intake alarms and I will keep your body in

healthy condition. Come on! Download me now!

The benefits of drinking water:

boost brain power

flush out toxins

reduce low back pain

make you full of energy

Clears up your skin

Keeps your skin and nails healthy

Helps prevent kidney stones

Main Features include:

*Everyday Hydration Reminder

*Records of Daily Hydration

*Customizable Water Cup

*Set up your Hydration Schedule

Drink Water Reminder has a special cup for you and its a water calculator. Just

choose your favorite cup in water drinking reminder and start recording your

daily water intake!

Water drinking reminder with alarm is also a drink water tracker free, it will keep a

record of your drinking habits and remind you to drink more water on time.

Drink water to keep fit with this drink water Reminder,water tracker

alarm & hydration app. And drink water to be healthy using this water drink

reminder and drink water tracker free!

