Human rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) was established in the year 1996 under the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka Act No 21 of 1996 by Parliament. Purpose to establishing the HRCSL is protecting and promoting human rights at the national and regional levels bases on Paris principles. Complaint relating to violations or imminent violations of fundamental rights guaranteed by Chapter III of the Constitution (1978) by executive or administrative action or as a result of an act which constitutes an offence under the Prevention of terrorism Act. No.48 of 1979, committed by any person can be forwarded to the Commission.

