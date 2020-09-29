Horoscopes & Palm Readings is your all inclusive Fortune Telling & Astrology app!

Ever wonder what the day has ready for you? Or if your week is going to be a good one? Well now you can find out based on your Zodiac Sign! We provided daily, weekly, monthly, and even yearly Horoscopes based on one of the twelve Zodiac Signs.

To take it a step further - we can even give you palm readings! Simply use the camera to scan each of your palms - right or left (it's your choice!) - and watch the magic happen!

We also know that your love life matters to you - so we have included a fantastic Zodiac Compatibility reference just for you! Now you know what to expect before going on that awkward first date. Another great feature is the ability to share your horoscope with friends and family!

What are you still doing reading this? Get your horoscope now!

Note: This application is for entertainment purposes. Palm readings are not actual factual material references - similar to Horoscopes! We hope you enjoy browsing the app's content!

For any feedback, suggestions, or questions - please do not hesitate to contact us at www.afrazsiddiqui.com/contact - Thank You!