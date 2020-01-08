Our dictionaries are completely transliterated (!), in both languages (with Hebrew words transliterated into Latin letters and vice versa); stressed syllables are marked for clear and proper pronunciation; explanations are provided for choosing the desired translation; feminine form is indicated. Dictionaries contain 50000-70000 entries.

Our great advantage is that these dictionaries are an offline application (once downloaded no WIFI connection needed).

How does this app work?

-Choose a dictionary

-A download process will begin and the LITE version will be installed in your device with apprx. 50% of all entries of the full and complete version.

-Upgrade for the full version and download all entries of the dictionary.

Remember: In order to enter a Hebrew word enable a Hebrew keyboard in device settings.

Enjoy learning Hebrew!