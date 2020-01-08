X

Hebrew Dictionaries by PROLOG Publishing House | ISRAEL | for iOS

Our dictionaries are completely transliterated (!), in both languages (with Hebrew words transliterated into Latin letters and vice versa); stressed syllables are marked for clear and proper pronunciation; explanations are provided for choosing the desired translation; feminine form is indicated. Dictionaries contain 50000-70000 entries.

Our great advantage is that these dictionaries are an offline application (once downloaded no WIFI connection needed).

How does this app work?

-Choose a dictionary

-A download process will begin and the LITE version will be installed in your device with apprx. 50% of all entries of the full and complete version.

-Upgrade for the full version and download all entries of the dictionary.

Remember: In order to enter a Hebrew word enable a Hebrew keyboard in device settings.

Enjoy learning Hebrew!

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 4.3 or later. Compatible with iPad.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
