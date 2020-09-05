Sign in to add and modify your software
Purpose of App
To provide ifomation About Hazrat Musa AS offline in urdu.We want also increase your islamic historica general knowledge
App Content
Complete story Of Hazrat Musa A.S And Firoon and Hazrat Haroon A.S in urdu
App have islamic story in urdu. story of Hazrat Musa AS.if you like read islamic storis or islamic
novel in urdu so read this story .if u have read stories of Hazrat Muhammad SAW
or story of Hazrat Esa As and story of Yousaf aS and u like these islamic story novel in urdu so
this is best app for you.It describes how Hazrat Musa A.S prayed mean Nimaz in urdu, how they fasted mean roza in urdu and gave information
about all their worship mean ibadat and dua in urdu.App have Every Thing About Hazrat Musa AS.
About Story
Complete story of Hazrat Musa AS.
Story Topics
Hazrat Haroon (AS) se Mutaliq Maloomat and firon ki maut ka sach and Hazrat Musa A.S and Hazrat khizar (AS) ka Qisa Hazrat Musa A.S Aur Hazrat Haroon Ki Wafat Ka Qissa Urdu
hazrat haroon AS and musa AS relationship and prophet harun AS miracles and prophet harun AS family tree and relationship between prophet musa AS and harun AS
App Features
Offline App
islamic urdu nowel
Hazarat Musa AS complete story nowel with referance of Quran And Haith from Qisa Sul Anbia