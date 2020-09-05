Join or Sign In

Hazrat Musa A.S for Android

By DevelopersApps Free

Developer's Description

By DevelopersApps

Purpose of App

To provide ifomation About Hazrat Musa AS offline in urdu.We want also increase your islamic historica general knowledge

App Content

Complete story Of Hazrat Musa A.S And Firoon and Hazrat Haroon A.S in urdu

App have islamic story in urdu. story of Hazrat Musa AS.if you like read islamic storis or islamic

novel in urdu so read this story .if u have read stories of Hazrat Muhammad SAW

or story of Hazrat Esa As and story of Yousaf aS and u like these islamic story novel in urdu so

this is best app for you.It describes how Hazrat Musa A.S prayed mean Nimaz in urdu, how they fasted mean roza in urdu and gave information

about all their worship mean ibadat and dua in urdu.App have Every Thing About Hazrat Musa AS.

About Story

Complete story of Hazrat Musa AS.

Story Topics

Hazrat Haroon (AS) se Mutaliq Maloomat and firon ki maut ka sach and Hazrat Musa A.S and Hazrat khizar (AS) ka Qisa Hazrat Musa A.S Aur Hazrat Haroon Ki Wafat Ka Qissa Urdu

hazrat haroon AS and musa AS relationship and prophet harun AS miracles and prophet harun AS family tree and relationship between prophet musa AS and harun AS

App Features

Offline App

islamic urdu nowel

Hazarat Musa AS complete story nowel with referance of Quran And Haith from Qisa Sul Anbia

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
