The ancestors of Hazrat Bari Imam R.A were from Iraq. They migrated from Iraq to India in non-famous remote town Syed of District Rawalpindi Tehsil Gujjar Khan. Some members of the family were moved to City Chakwal and Rawalpindi due to some circumstances. One very pious person of this noble family, Hazrat Syed Hussain Shah Mashhadi R.A then moved from town Syed to a town Choli Karsaal. Choli Karsaal was 25 KM away from Syed town. Hazrat Bari Imam R.A is from the 8th generation of Hazrat Syed Hussain Shah Mashhadi R.A.

His father's name is Hazrat Syed Sakhi Shah Mehmood Qadri R.A. He was very known Waliullah and Learned person of that times. Hazrat Bari Imam R.A was born in the town Choli Karsaal which was 10 KM away from Chakwal on 1617 as on 1026 AH. His was named Abdul Lateef. He was also very pious like that of his parents. Allah has given a very important task to Hazrat Bari Imam R.A to fetch the people from wrong path to the right one. Hazrat Abdul Lateef R.A was coferred with the title of Bari Imam.

It is believed that once Hazrat Abdul Lateef RA was worshipping and performing 'Chilla' in a cave near a place 'Neela Bhooto' and there came his spiritual leader Hazrat Hayat Al Meer Zinda Peer R.A and he called Hazrat Abdul Lateef R.A and he exclaimed,"Aaj say main nay tumhain is 'Bar' (Zameen) kay liye apna nayaib (Imam) muqarrar kiya. So from that day he is known as Imam Bari R.A.