Vesak Day Wishes App

Vesak (Pali: Veskha, Sanskrit: Vaikha), also known as Buddha Vesak Day Greetings App is a great application for celebrating Vesak day. It is a time to celebrate Vesak and it is one of the most important festivals for the Buddhist, and this celebration is celebrated all over the whole world. Vesak day sometimes informally called Buddha's birthday.

Features of app:

It is time to celebrate Wesak or Vesak, and it is one of the most important festivals for Buddhist, and it is celebrating all over the whole world. Vesak day sometimes informally called Buddhas birthday.

Anyway, have you send any Happy Wesak Wishes or card to wish your Buddhist friends, office mate during its celebration? If not, this Greetings app is the best Vesak greetings and wishes to greet your friend.

Set you best Guru nanak dev ji status aside

You can bookmark the best status of 2020 by swiping the card right.

Status in Hindi & English

According to the Buddhist tradition, Gautama was born in Lumbini, now in modern-day Nepal. The founder of Buddhism was a wealthy prince called Siddhartha Gautama (Siddhattha Gotama), who lived in northeast India over 2,000 years ago. After renouncing his luxurious lifestyle for spirituality, he was given the title Buddha, which means The Enlightened One".

Easy to use

Very easy to use interface just swipe left and right to read the best status.

Get Latest Status

Gautama Buddha also known as Siddhartha Gautama or Shakyamuni (Sage of the Shakyas) or simply the Buddha, was an ancient Indian sage on whose teachings Buddhism was founded.

Submit Status

Easily submit your own status and quotes.

Status Categories:Happy Vesak Day

vesak wishes message

vesak day wishes photos status images

lord vesak

buddhism

Happy buddha purnima wishes photos status images greetings

lord vesak

mahavir gautam buddha jayanti

jain dharm

Buddha's Birthday

Buddha Purnima

Visak Bochea Day

Waisak Day

Wesak Day

Vesak Day

Vesak Full Moon Poya Holiday

buddha Purnima status

Happy Vesak Day Cards

Vesak Poya

Awesome Buddha Quotes

Change your life and mind with powerful life changing Quotes from Lord Buddha

Buddha Quotes of Wisdom

Wesak Day Greetings

buddha purnima images quotes

lord buddha gautam buddha

buddha jayanti 2020

gautama buddha quotes

Disclaimer: All logos/images/names are copyright of their perspective owners. All images in the app are available on public domains. This image is not endorsed by any of the perspective owners, and the images are used simply for aesthetic purposes. No copyright infringement is intended, and any request to remove one of the images/logos/names will be honored.

Disclaimer: All logos/images/names are copyright of their perspective owners, available on public domains,not endorsed by any of the perspective owners and are used simply for aesthetic purposes. No copyright infringement is intended and any request to remove one of the images/logos/names will be honored