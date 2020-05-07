Sign in to add and modify your software
Vesak Day Wishes App
Vesak (Pali: Veskha, Sanskrit: Vaikha), also known as Buddha Vesak Day Greetings App is a great application for celebrating Vesak day. It is a time to celebrate Vesak and it is one of the most important festivals for the Buddhist, and this celebration is celebrated all over the whole world. Vesak day sometimes informally called Buddha's birthday.
Features of app:
It is time to celebrate Wesak or Vesak, and it is one of the most important festivals for Buddhist, and it is celebrating all over the whole world. Vesak day sometimes informally called Buddhas birthday.
Anyway, have you send any Happy Wesak Wishes or card to wish your Buddhist friends, office mate during its celebration? If not, this Greetings app is the best Vesak greetings and wishes to greet your friend.
Set you best Guru nanak dev ji status aside
You can bookmark the best status of 2020 by swiping the card right.
Status in Hindi & English
According to the Buddhist tradition, Gautama was born in Lumbini, now in modern-day Nepal. The founder of Buddhism was a wealthy prince called Siddhartha Gautama (Siddhattha Gotama), who lived in northeast India over 2,000 years ago. After renouncing his luxurious lifestyle for spirituality, he was given the title Buddha, which means The Enlightened One".
Easy to use
Very easy to use interface just swipe left and right to read the best status.
Get Latest Status
Gautama Buddha also known as Siddhartha Gautama or Shakyamuni (Sage of the Shakyas) or simply the Buddha, was an ancient Indian sage on whose teachings Buddhism was founded.
Submit Status
Easily submit your own status and quotes.
Status Categories:Happy Vesak Day
vesak wishes message
vesak day wishes photos status images
lord vesak
buddhism
Happy buddha purnima wishes photos status images greetings
lord vesak
mahavir gautam buddha jayanti
jain dharm
Buddha's Birthday
Buddha Purnima
Visak Bochea Day
Waisak Day
Wesak Day
Vesak Day
Vesak Full Moon Poya Holiday
buddha Purnima status
Happy Vesak Day Cards
Vesak Poya
Awesome Buddha Quotes
Change your life and mind with powerful life changing Quotes from Lord Buddha
Buddha Quotes of Wisdom
Wesak Day Greetings
buddha purnima images quotes
lord buddha gautam buddha
buddha jayanti 2020
gautama buddha quotes
Disclaimer: All logos/images/names are copyright of their perspective owners. All images in the app are available on public domains. This image is not endorsed by any of the perspective owners, and the images are used simply for aesthetic purposes. No copyright infringement is intended, and any request to remove one of the images/logos/names will be honored.
