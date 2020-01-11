X

Half Marathon Training - 21k / 13.1 Mile for iOS

Developer's Description

Use the Vandersoft Half Marathon app to improve your stamina, endurance, and health to help you run a Half Marathon! Your body's strength will gradually increase over time with interval training.

Over the next 20 weeks your running will be steadily improved. You will start with 1 minute jogging intervals in-between 1.5 minute walks. As you complete runs your body will be strengthened and the program will slowly become more challenging.

Take your device with you on your runs! Listen to your favorite music and get prompted over your headphones to run or walk. Your entire run will be directed through your headphones or speakers.

Glancing at the app while on your run will show you:

- How long you have been running

- How much time you have left on your run

- how much time you have left on your current interval

Need to stop and tie your shoe? Pause the run! Or, press Back/Next to go to different intervals.

Features:

- Use outside or on a treadmill

- Play your music while running - the coach will chime in over your music

- Use with any music app

- Running plan overview - look ahead and see future runs

- Run interval controls

- Apple Health Support! Sync your runs to the Health app and get a better view of your overall fitness.

