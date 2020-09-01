Join or Sign In

Guide for Subway Surfers Keys & Coins for iOS

By BRINDER SINGH Free

Developer's Description

By BRINDER SINGH

If you are a huge fan of the never ending running game, Subway Surfers, this game guide will help you in each and every way. Become the top surfers of 2015 among the world. This guide has the ability to take your game to a whole new great level. Inside this guide you will find some amazing and helpful things including following

- Tips to Achieve 10million score

- infinite coins and keys to get

- Tips for the Newbies

- Quick Start Guide

- Game Glitches and Tricks

- Unlock Characters and hoverboards

- Game Secrets for achievements

- Great Hints and Tricks that help you greatly

- cheats to get coins that will increase your chances to get awesome bonuses;

- Tons of Cheat Codes a lot of keys and coins

Never miss this chance to play subway surfers with unlimited money and keys, which gives you really great fun! daily surfers can achieve everything!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
