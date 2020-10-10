We hand select exceptional wines and spirits at all price points from all around the globe. Feel free to contact us anytime!

With our app, you can:

- Browse our entire inventory from your mobile phone or table!

- Shop for your favorites or read tasting notes and reviews to discover something new!

- Order for in-store pickup, local delivery, or have it shipped!

- Use the same login across our app and website to shop or view your order history across both!

- Get directions or contact us easily by phone or email!

Cheers!

Note: You must be 21 years of age or older to download or use this app to place an order. A valid, government-issued ID is required upon receipt and all deliveries must be signed for by an adult. Orders cannot be left without a signature.