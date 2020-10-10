Join or Sign In

Greenwood Grape & Still for iOS

By Greenwood Grape Free

Developer's Description

By Greenwood Grape

We hand select exceptional wines and spirits at all price points from all around the globe. Feel free to contact us anytime!

With our app, you can:

- Browse our entire inventory from your mobile phone or table!

- Shop for your favorites or read tasting notes and reviews to discover something new!

- Order for in-store pickup, local delivery, or have it shipped!

- Use the same login across our app and website to shop or view your order history across both!

- Get directions or contact us easily by phone or email!

Cheers!

Note: You must be 21 years of age or older to download or use this app to place an order. A valid, government-issued ID is required upon receipt and all deliveries must be signed for by an adult. Orders cannot be left without a signature.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.10

General

Release October 10, 2020
Date Added October 10, 2020
Version 1.2.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
