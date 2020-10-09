Join or Sign In

Great Love Stories Of The World:Famous yelp Story for iOS

By desai mahammadhusen Free

Developer's Description

By desai mahammadhusen

This App contains more than 20 great love stories - true love stories from all over the world. Everyone searching for true love in the world. Love if we define the word than its just the most precious time of life, the feelings that never ends, the beauty that never get dull, relation that is above all relations. Get amazed and romantic with the true lovers stories in this world with its historical heritage. Application contains Story of below characters:

- Romeo and Juliet

- Cleopatra and Mark Antony

- Lancelot and Guinevere

- Tristan and Isolde

- Paris and Helena

- Orpheus and Eurydice

- Napoleon and Josephine

- dysseus and Penelope

- Paolo and Francesca

- Jane Eyre and Rochester

- Layla and Majnun

- Eloise and Abelard

- Pyramus and Thisbe

- Elizabeth Bennett and Darcy

- Salim and Anarkali

- Pocahontas and John Smith

- Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal

- Queen Victoria and Prince Albert

**********features***********

List of love stories,

Images for all love stories

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5

General

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

