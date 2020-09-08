Join or Sign In

Graham's Scan Geometry for iOS

By Donald Schaefer Free

Developer's Description

By Donald Schaefer

Graham's scan is a method of finding the convex hull of a finite set of points in the plane with time complexity O(n log n). It is named after Ronald Graham, who published the original algorithm in 1972. The algorithm finds all vertices of the convex hull ordered along its boundary.

A convex polygon is defined as a polygon with all its interior angles less than 180. This means that all the vertices of the polygon will point outwards, away from the interior of the shape.

The Grahams Scan Geometry App provides for a touch-enabled point entry workspace with X and Y axes. Point entry is permitted everywhere on the workspace with a minimum of 4 points and a maximum of 12 points entered.

After the point entry and computation the Grahams Scan Convex Hull Polygon is displayed.

A Data Table displays the (x,y) coordinates of the entered points.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
