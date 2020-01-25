Interior design has never been easier.
The Graham & Brown app uses augmented reality to make it quick and easy to decorate your home.
You can select from hundreds of wallpapers and paint colours, view them on your walls using your iPhone or iPad and build liked lists to swipe through and narrow down until you find your dream dcor.
FOCUS & FRAME
Quickly mark the walls you want to virtually decorate. Explore hundreds of wallpapers.
CUT & PASTE
Easily cut out wall art, doors and furniture with the swipe of a finger.
PICK & CHOOSE
Browse hundreds of wallpapers, save your favourites and check out online.
DETAIL & TEXTURE
See your favourite patters to scale on your walls and get up close to admire the details.
CREATE & SHARE
Found a pattern you like? Take a snap and share with your friends and family.
