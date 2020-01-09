Congratulate your friends on their success with awesome new Graduation Wishes & Greetings ! Praise their hard work and show them you are proud and happy for them. It took them much time, nerves and sleepless nights to come this far, and they deserve huge celebration! Start by designing and sending graduation greeting card that everyone will like! Choose elegant design, beautiful text font and appropriate wording for your intellectual friend! Wish them good luck and success throughout their life with the best eCards for graduation. This app is available for free download, so get it now!

Graduation Wishes & Greetings app features:

- High quality graphics.

- Fun and user-friendly greeting cards maker app interface.

- Beautiful collection of congratulation "cards for graduation.

- Suitable for gratuation announcements and parties.

- Beautiful and unique greeting card designs.

- Choose cute font and color of the letters.

- Pick your favorites and send them to your friends.

- Save the cards you made to the photo gallery.

- Share via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Celebrate your friends' success !

Graduation Wishes & Greetings app comes to the rescue every time you have a graduation celebration coming! Be sure that your graduate will be blown away with beautiful design and sincere wishes! Express your creativity and create original graduation greeting cards that everyone will remember!

Congratulate the graduate on their achievement!

Send awesome You Did It greeting cards and congratulate your friends on their success! Share the happiness with them and show how proud you are! Graduation represents the end of one great journey and the beginning of a brand new one! So it should be properly celebrated! So go on and create personalized eCard! It can be touching, serious or funny, depending on the graduate's personality. Download the best graduation wishes and greeting cards right now, and get them completely free of charge!