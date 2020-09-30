Join or Sign In

Gold Medal Time % for iOS

By Sports Stats Limited $3.99

Developer's Description

By Sports Stats Limited

My Gold Medal Time is an app to track your performance on the track, in the pool or on any course.

Create Gold Medal Times based on the World Record, your personal best or season's best. And compare your results to the Gold Medal Time.

The app will automatically create a % of how close you are or how far ahead you are of the Gold medal time.

Perfect for the following sports:

- Athletics: Track

- Swimming

- Rowing

- Canoeing

- Cycling Track

- Indoor Rowing

- Indoor Cycling

- Any sport that is a distance and time

Example of a Gold Medal Time.

Athletics Example: GMT for 100m, 9:58 seconds. You ran 11 seconds for 100m. That would give you a GMT % of 87.1%

If you ran 50m in 5.21 your GMT % would be 91.9%

Rowing Example: GMT for 2000m, 5:18.68. You got a 6:00.00 time. Your GMT % would be 88.5%.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 12.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

