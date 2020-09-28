What's New:

- Convert your pics to video, and add effects to videos !!! You can save your video as pictures or GIF or video. Now Glitchy enables you to create Video and Pics art.

- Real-time filters; Shoot then edit? That is lame. Now you can apply filters while taking snaps. Come and try glitch filters.

Highlight your photo in social media with unique and well-designed Glitch, Retro filters:

Glitch: Glitch filters make the warped screen and dislocated layers; it is the best option to show your personality, just use glitch art to express your attitude.

Retro: Retro filters create the old-school style; Retro effects can also make your pictures look classic.

Apart from glitch and retro filters, we also have Illusion, Blur & Twist filters:

Illusion: Use illusion to show your wildest imagination.

Blur: Blur the imperfection, and blur the distinction;

Twist: Simple twists and folds can make a big difference.

Now we have free vaporwave frames and vaporwave stickers; come and decorate your photo with attitude.

Crop the photo as you want & share it on various platforms.

Glitch, Retro, Illusion, Blur and Twist ... Use all these filters to create perfect pictures!

Glitchy Subscriptions:

1-month subscription: $0.99

1-year subscription: $6.99

One-Time Purchase: $6.99

When users sign up for a subscription, their subscription begins immediately. At the end of each subscription duration, the subscription will automatically renew until a user chooses to cancel it.

Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase. Subscriptions automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. The account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal. Users can manage their subscriptions in their account settings on the App Store and turn off auto-renewal.

No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period. Any unused portion of a free trial period will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication.

Terms of use:http://www.dancenapphelp.com/termsofuse.pdf

Privacy policy:http://www.dancenapphelp.com/privacypolicy.pdf