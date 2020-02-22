** FROSH IS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE AT FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY, THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA, AND BELMONT UNIVERSITY. **
On Frosh, it's easy to:
- Stay safe and use the app securely. Only students with verified .edu email addresses are allowed in.
- Get campus-famous. Share video with the entire student body on Campus Story.
- Join chat groups based around common interests, dorms, class year, and anything else you can think of.
- Meet new people with similar interests using Discover (You swipe right on people you want to talk with, just like a dating app).
- Chat with anyone or everyone at your college with group message threads that can be as big or as small as you want them to be.
- Stay in the loop on campus.
