Frosh - College Video & Chat for iOS

By Uloop Free

** FROSH IS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE AT FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY, THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA, AND BELMONT UNIVERSITY. **

On Frosh, it's easy to:

- Stay safe and use the app securely. Only students with verified .edu email addresses are allowed in.

- Get campus-famous. Share video with the entire student body on Campus Story.

- Join chat groups based around common interests, dorms, class year, and anything else you can think of.

- Meet new people with similar interests using Discover (You swipe right on people you want to talk with, just like a dating app).

- Chat with anyone or everyone at your college with group message threads that can be as big or as small as you want them to be.

- Stay in the loop on campus.

Release February 22, 2020
Date Added February 22, 2020
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

