X

Fox Footy - AFL Scores & News for Android

By Fox Sports Australia Free

Developer's Description

By Fox Sports Australia

Never miss a moment with Fox Sport's dedicated AFL App. Keep up-to-date with all latest AFL news and follow matches live with the all new AFL live scores and results for all games of the AFL season. See where your team is in the standings on the AFL ladder and the AFL draw for the upcoming Footy season.

Don't miss any of the action and follow your favourite footy teams on the Fox Sports' AFL App now, including in-the-moment notifications and all the latest Fox Footy news & scores for: Adelaide Crows, Geelong Cats, Richmond Tigers, GWS Giants, Port Adelaide Power, Sydney Swans, Essendon Bombers, West Coast Eagles, Melbourne Demons, Western Bulldogs, St Kilda Saints, Hawthorn Hawks, Collingwood Magpies, Fremantle Dockers, North Melbourne Kangaroos, Carlton Blues, Gold Coast Suns & Brisbane Lions. We've got you covered.

Please note: This app features Nielsens proprietary measurement software which will allow you to contribute to market research. Please see www.nielsen.com/digitalprivacy for more information.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.4.0

General

Release January 11, 2020
Date Added January 11, 2020
Version 3.4.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MLB At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
Android
MLB At Bat

fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

Free
NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, European and MLS soccer.
Android
fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

ESPN

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
Android
ESPN

NCAA March Madness Live

Free
Watch every NCAA March Madness game live on your Android device.
Android
NCAA March Madness Live

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping