"Fiddle and Piano"

Do you want to learn from the best fiddlers and benefit from professional piano accompaniment?

"Fiddle and Piano" is specially designed to help you learn to play traditional old time fiddle tunes by ear. You have a vast musical repertoire updated regularly. Each piece offered has two components including a real speed demonstration, a very low speed copy on the violin only.

In addition, you have a piano accompaniment recorded by renowned professionals in the Canadian old time fiddle world. Some pieces are also accompanied by a video allowing you to see the position of the fingers of the artist. You control the tempo of each piece in addition to precisely controlling the speed of the video if it is available.

"Fiddle and Piano" is the perfect tool for practicing certain sections of every room. You control which part you want to hear in a loop and its tempo.

The different artists who offer you their interpretations can also respond to special requests. Some of them have a repertoire of a few thousand pieces of all genres (Reels, Gigs, Waltzes, Clogs, Hornpipes, etc.).

The piano accompaniment is recorded by artists who actively evolve in the old time fiddle world such as Paul Dacier and Lina Poitras.

"Fiddle and Piano" is an easy-to-use learning tool.

Give it a try and you'll see!