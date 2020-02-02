X

Feed the Fish - Drink Water Reminder & Track Sugar for Android

Feed the Fish is a drink water reminder app to help you have a healthier lifestyle, build a good water drinking habit, and monitor your sugar intake.

A good water drinking habit ensures good health

Drinking sufficient water daily boosts your metabolism and helps the body properly break down food and also helps to flush out toxins

A little naughty, a little nice. It's all about balance

By monitoring your sugar intake, you can keep a healthy balance that will keep your blood sugar at a healthy level. Don't need to rush though, for keeping a healthy balance takes time and dedication. as they said Slow and steady wins the race

Features:

Easy and simple to use

Manage the drink water reminder to fit your activities

Get a recommendation of how much water to drink and sugar daily intake based on your gender, age, and weight

Adjust the water volume and sugar level to match what you drink or eat

View timeline and summary of your water and sugar daily intake in the past month

With the help of our drink water reminder, let's improve our health and make drinking water a good habit!

Discover many other cute icons and background music to make your drink water journey more fun!

What's new in version 1.36

Release February 2, 2020
Date Added February 2, 2020
Version 1.36

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

