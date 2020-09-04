An automated assessment protocol facilitates accurate and reliable visual acuity assessments. Automatically selects from HOTV or SLOAN Letter charts based on subject's age. Testing distance starts at 10 feet and will suggest retesting at 5 feet should either eye test worse than 20/63 at 10 feet.

Upon completion of the test, the app reports visual acuity for each eye, at each test distance in both Snellen and precise logMar units. In addition, the system provides false positive, false negative and overall variance scores - unlike ANY other system available. Should the subject prove "unreliable", the system will report that the subject is unreliable and NOT provide a visual acuity assessment.

Using this application is very simple and extraordinarily fast. [1] Select the age range of the subject to be tested, [2] show the device screen to the subject and ask them to slowly "read" the 3 letters from the top - down. [3] once the subject has responded with ALL THREE RESPONSES, turn the device away from the subject and tap each letter once or twice to indicate correct or incorrect answers from the subject, [4] swipe the screen from left to right and [5] repeat the process. Follow the on-screen prompts regarding testing distance and which eye to cover at specific times.

The application does NOT collect, store, transmit or otherwise retain ANY data whatsoever. Therefore, if you wish to "save" the results, please screenshot the result screens to your gallery for your records.

Please note that the FIRST time you launch the app, you will be required to calibrate screen size to ensure that the presentation of the chart letters is correct. This is an easy process and only required ONCE.