Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

ExploreCML Guide & Planner for iOS

By Infiniteach Inc Free

Developer's Description

By Infiniteach Inc

A world of discovery awaits at the Childrens Museum of the Lowcountry. Kids can race boats down rapids, climb aboard a Lowcountry pirate ship and drive an antique fire truck. Families can race golf balls down a roller coaster, find gems under our waterfall and create inspired masterpieces every day in our dedicated art center. At CML, play inspires creativity and encourages lifelong exploration of the world around us.

Begin planning your visit to CML with our free ExploreCML app. Inside the app, youll be able to preview our spaces and experiences, as well as customize a visual schedule, explore a sensory-friendly map, and more. Our app is designed for all guests, including those with autism or disabilities, to feel welcomed and supported before, during and after their visit.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.71

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 1.71

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

CRDP-Ebooks

Free
CRDP-Ebooks.
iOS
CRDP-Ebooks

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now