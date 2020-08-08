A world of discovery awaits at the Childrens Museum of the Lowcountry. Kids can race boats down rapids, climb aboard a Lowcountry pirate ship and drive an antique fire truck. Families can race golf balls down a roller coaster, find gems under our waterfall and create inspired masterpieces every day in our dedicated art center. At CML, play inspires creativity and encourages lifelong exploration of the world around us.

Begin planning your visit to CML with our free ExploreCML app. Inside the app, youll be able to preview our spaces and experiences, as well as customize a visual schedule, explore a sensory-friendly map, and more. Our app is designed for all guests, including those with autism or disabilities, to feel welcomed and supported before, during and after their visit.