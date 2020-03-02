Looking for local gyms near you without needing a gym membership?

Esquared Fitness App is the only place to book on demand exercise classes and premium 2-hour gym sessions in real-time in a local gym near you all without needing a gym membership.

From now on, staying fit fits in with your life. No membership. No commitments. No catches. Discover the total flexibility of fitness on demand and find gym sessions in local gyms and exercise classes anytime thats convenient, anywhere that suits you. Join us in our partner fitness clubs in London or Sydney with more cities coming soon!

No Contract Gym - No more long-term commitments

Just sign up with Esquared and you're good to go. Book an exercise class or gym pass for a 2-hour session in a couple of taps, receive a check-in code and show it on arrival.

Take the work out of booking a workout

Choose your day and the facilities youre looking for. Instantly see the venues available and their prices. Then just click on the exercise class or 2-hour gym session that suits you best.

Access hundreds of high-quality premium gyms near you

A pay as you go gym is a reality, whether it be for swimming, indoor cycling, running or rowing, pilates or power plates On-demand fitness classes and gym sessions mean you can find local gyms near you and sweat your stuff at some of the best fitness clubs.

Make your session more social

Life is more fun with friends. So, when you book your exercise class or gym workout session, you can also send an invitation for others to join you. In a few taps you will all be training together.

Rate your session

So, how was it? When you've finished, showered and back to life on the outside, don't forget to rate your experience.

JOIN THE FITNESS REVOLUTION

App Features

Book premium 2-hour gym pass sessions and one-off fitness classes on-demand

No gym membership required, simply pay for each exercise class or workout session

Gain access to some of the best premium gyms and fitness centres in your city

Find a gym - Search by location, facilities or type of class

Effortlessly invite friends and train together

Here are just a few of the classes you can book

Indoor cycling classes

Yoga classes

Pilates classes

Toning classes

Dance classes

Boxing classes

Swimming classes

Resistance Interval Training classes

Cardio Interval Training classes

To find a list of our partners download the app and start browsing or visit our site and explore the list of partners we work with. Keep an eye on our partner list as more local gyms are added on a regular basis.

Want to know more? Find us at https://www.esq2.com/