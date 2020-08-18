Edulands English Phonics is a simple and fun learning game to learn english in easiest way. It will teach the English phonics with the educational process in fun and interesting manner. With no effort, toddlers will learn English Phonics with mini activities.

The game offers cute and illustrative pictures for each object to be learnt.Play with Phonics. Check your Letter recognition skills and revise the names of the objects and their sounds. Drag the letter on to the object's spellings. Guess the Phonics. Select the correct phonic/letter from bottom and to match the object shown in the play area. Enjoy learning english high quality HD pictures, mild music, and tons of fun activities.

Features :

-Creative and a fun way to play with language.

-Learn Rhyming words, word families, short and long vowel words.

- Blend sounds into words, read and form simple words, identify spoken words and learn word families. -Learn how to read and write.

Learn rhyming words. Explore the ocean in search of the correct rhyming words.The Game features a series of english learning activities to help you recognize letters, associate them with phonic sounds, and put your alphabets knowledge to use in fun matching exercises. Any toddler, or preschool aged kid can learn English and the English alphabet simply by playing these simple activities.