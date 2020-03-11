X

EduCare(for host) for iOS

Educare is an innovative educational product for enhancing the communication among parents of K12 international students, schools and host families. EduCare's features are Bilingual Chat, Appointment,Emergency Message, Authorization and Growing. So it enables international students' parent to chat and interact with schools and host families without language barriers. And schools or hostfamilies now can notify parents at first time in any cases and share students' daily growing moments.

Release March 11, 2020
Date Added March 11, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

