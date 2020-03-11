Educare is an innovative educational product for enhancing the communication among parents of K12 international students, schools and host families. EduCare's features are Bilingual Chat, Appointment,Emergency Message, Authorization and Growing. So it enables international students' parent to chat and interact with schools and host families without language barriers. And schools or hostfamilies now can notify parents at first time in any cases and share students' daily growing moments.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.