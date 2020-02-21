X

Edmonton Hockey: Livescore & News for Android

By X Sports Free

Developer's Description

By X Sports

If you are a true fan of Edmonton Hockey, you must have installed this APP to be aware of everything that happens in the world of Edmonton Hockey.

We have the best news, videos and the most updated LIVESCORE so you do not miss anything from Edmonton Hockey.

For more information or suggestions: sportsxapps@gmail.com

SportsX are not affiliated with the Edmonton Oilers, the NHL, or any of the news providers shown within this application. All news content, trademarks, logos, etc. are the sole property of its respective owners, publishers, and authors.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.4.14

General

Release February 21, 2020
Date Added February 21, 2020
Version 1.2.4.14

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MLB At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
Android
MLB At Bat

fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

Free
NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, European and MLS soccer.
Android
fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

ESPN

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
Android
ESPN

NCAA March Madness Live

Free
Watch every NCAA March Madness game live on your Android device.
Android
NCAA March Madness Live

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping