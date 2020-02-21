X

Earthquake & Go Bag for iOS

By Potensas Free

Developer's Description

By Potensas

Get the latest earthquake events and information around the world presented in an easy to understand and use interface. Additionally you can prepare a checklist for your go-bag in case of an emergency.

This app has the following features:

* Earthquake list along with magnitude and location information.

* Maps support for viewing earthquake location.

* Filter earthquakes by magnitude, location and occurring date.

* Go-bag checklist. Create and include the items that are necessary in case of an emergency.

* Add expiry date to go back items and track it.

* Push notification support.

* Dark and light theme.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release February 21, 2020
Date Added February 21, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Dark Sky Weather

$3.99
Create forecasts for your precise location, giving you minute-by-minute predictions for next day and week.
iOS
Dark Sky Weather

Yahoo Weather

Free
Experience the weather | Apple Design Award, 2013Prepare for your day with the most accurate hourly, 5-day, and 10-day forecasts. Stunning Flickr...
iOS
Yahoo Weather

YoWindow for iOS

Free to try
Watch weather exactly the same time as in real life.
iOS
YoWindow for iOS

Hurricane by American Red Cross

Free
One of the top 6 hurricane tracking apps - CNN.
iOS
Hurricane by American Red Cross

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping