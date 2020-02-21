Get the latest earthquake events and information around the world presented in an easy to understand and use interface. Additionally you can prepare a checklist for your go-bag in case of an emergency.

This app has the following features:

* Earthquake list along with magnitude and location information.

* Maps support for viewing earthquake location.

* Filter earthquakes by magnitude, location and occurring date.

* Go-bag checklist. Create and include the items that are necessary in case of an emergency.

* Add expiry date to go back items and track it.

* Push notification support.

* Dark and light theme.