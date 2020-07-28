Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
The Dolphins and Whales World Sightings Guide is a comprehensive guide to the marine species of whales and dolphins of the world as well as where and when to enjoy whale watching at the world's whale hot-spots.
84 species are featured, split into two suborders: Mysticeti (Baleen Whales) and Odonticeti (Toothed Whales and Dolphins).
Compiled by Jamie Watts and Pamela Le Noury, the guide is a fantastic tool for marine enthusiasts and keen whale watchers to learn more about the animals, and help identify species.
FEATURES:
- Hi-res artwork images and detailed text descriptions for the 84 species.
- Photos included for many species.
- "Compare" allows you to compare two species on the same screen.
- A personal list that stores your sightings saved to the device that can then be exported through email.
- View the Species Index by Common or Scientific names.
- Enter your location to see what species are in that hotspot.