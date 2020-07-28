The Dolphins and Whales World Sightings Guide is a comprehensive guide to the marine species of whales and dolphins of the world as well as where and when to enjoy whale watching at the world's whale hot-spots.

84 species are featured, split into two suborders: Mysticeti (Baleen Whales) and Odonticeti (Toothed Whales and Dolphins).

Compiled by Jamie Watts and Pamela Le Noury, the guide is a fantastic tool for marine enthusiasts and keen whale watchers to learn more about the animals, and help identify species.

FEATURES:

- Hi-res artwork images and detailed text descriptions for the 84 species.

- Photos included for many species.

- "Compare" allows you to compare two species on the same screen.

- A personal list that stores your sightings saved to the device that can then be exported through email.

- View the Species Index by Common or Scientific names.

- Enter your location to see what species are in that hotspot.