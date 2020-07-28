Join or Sign In

Dolphins & Whales Sightings for Android

By mydigitalearth.com $12.99

Developer's Description

By mydigitalearth.com

The Dolphins and Whales World Sightings Guide is a comprehensive guide to the marine species of whales and dolphins of the world as well as where and when to enjoy whale watching at the world's whale hot-spots.

84 species are featured, split into two suborders: Mysticeti (Baleen Whales) and Odonticeti (Toothed Whales and Dolphins).

Compiled by Jamie Watts and Pamela Le Noury, the guide is a fantastic tool for marine enthusiasts and keen whale watchers to learn more about the animals, and help identify species.

FEATURES:

- Hi-res artwork images and detailed text descriptions for the 84 species.

- Photos included for many species.

- "Compare" allows you to compare two species on the same screen.

- A personal list that stores your sightings saved to the device that can then be exported through email.

- View the Species Index by Common or Scientific names.

- Enter your location to see what species are in that hotspot.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.1 and up

