Digit Dilemma (x & ) for iOS

By Primary Games Ltd $0.99

Developer's Description

By Primary Games Ltd

Digit Dilemma (x & ) A great problem solving activity from Primary Games.

Gameplay: Drag and drop the digit cards to complete the number sentences. Digit Dilemma features five levels of difficulty which, as well as reinforcing multiplication and division facts, promotes problem solving skills. Level Five will challenge the most able!

Primary Games Ltd take privacy very seriously. Our apps are designed for children of primary school age and as such all our apps:

- contain no in-app purchases.

- contain no third party advertisements.

- do not link to any form of social media.

- do not collect, store, or share any type of personal information or location data.

Keep up to date with all of Primary Games Ltd's developments on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/iRPrimaryGames

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1

General

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

