X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Continue with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Diet & Weight Loss - LITE for iOS

By Cobalt Bikes Free

Developer's Description

By Cobalt Bikes

Weight Loss By HypnoMedia - FREE - Hypnosis Meditation - Guided Diet & Weight Loss Hypnotherapy

Lose weight with our weight loss hypnosis. (15-20 minute audio session)

Learn how to enjoy exercise and eat healthy.

Hypnosis created by top UK hypnotherapist Caroline Brown

Soothing background music to choose from

Binaural beats can make you more receptive to the hypnosis

Adding hypnosis to your weight loss program can help change your entire mindset and reset your behavior for a healthier lifestyle and better eating habits. We'll help you lose weight and keep it off. Use our diet & weight loss hypnosis tool

Thousands of people use Hypnomedia daily to better themselves!

Weight loss is a problem for more and more people. Successfully controlling your weight can transform your everyday life and confidence,

HypnoMedia has teamed up with Caroline Brown, one of the UKs top rated hypnotherapists, to provide this free weight loss app :)

After only 1-3 weeks of daily listening to our 15-20 minute audio sessions you can make a change.

Want to say hello? Get in touch at hello@hypno.media or tweet us @hypnomedia_co

Disclaimer:

Hypnosis is for vocational and avocational self improvement. This is non-diagnostic, and is no substitute for licensed medical or psychiatric care.

Please never listen to this app during any activity that requires your full attention.

HypnoMedia plans to launch a range of hypnosis apps. If you have any specific topics you would like us to create a solution for, then please contact us at: topics@hypno.media

Terms: http://bit.ly/TermsOfService1

Privacy Policy: http://bit.ly/PrivacyPolicy1

Check our support centre in-app within the 'more' tab or email: support@hypno.media

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better