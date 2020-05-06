Diagnotes connects patients or caregivers with their healthcare providers, creating a secure and direct line of communication via any mobile device. With Diagnotes, you can coordinate and manage care for yourself or a loved one in the most efficient way possible. With tools such as video, image uploading, and text, many medical questions or concerns can be answered via Diagnotes instead of needing to schedule an appointment.

Topics that can be addressed via Diagnotes include but are not limited to:

Follow up after a hospital stay

Managing chronic conditions

Wound care

Pain management

Pre and post-natal care

Prescription refill requests

Behavioral health therapy

Telehealth or virtual check-ins

Ask your provider for login details, and take control of your healthcare communication.