X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Continue with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Diagnotes | Patients for iOS

By Diagnotes Inc Free

Developer's Description

By Diagnotes Inc

Diagnotes connects patients or caregivers with their healthcare providers, creating a secure and direct line of communication via any mobile device. With Diagnotes, you can coordinate and manage care for yourself or a loved one in the most efficient way possible. With tools such as video, image uploading, and text, many medical questions or concerns can be answered via Diagnotes instead of needing to schedule an appointment.

Topics that can be addressed via Diagnotes include but are not limited to:

Follow up after a hospital stay

Managing chronic conditions

Wound care

Pain management

Pre and post-natal care

Prescription refill requests

Behavioral health therapy

Telehealth or virtual check-ins

Ask your provider for login details, and take control of your healthcare communication.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.0

General

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020
Version 1.4.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better