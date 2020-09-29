Whether it's your first time in Dallas or you're a local, CultureConnect's Explore Dallas app is the perfect way to start off your trip. We scoured Best of lists and surveyed local experts to bring you 8 lenses to explore the city. If you're hungry, thirsty, need some time in nature, or want to peek in on something more... "curious," you can pick from our well-curated options. Use the app to plan your visit to Dallas, to share your experience while you are exploring a corner of the city, or to dig deeper at home (and maybe plan another visit!). There's so much to see and do - pick from our well-curated options and look out for our 'pro-tips'.