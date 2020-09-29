Join or Sign In

Dallas Food & Culture City Guide for Android

By CultureConnect Free

Developer's Description

By CultureConnect

Whether it's your first time in Dallas or you're a local, CultureConnect's Explore Dallas app is the perfect way to start off your trip. We scoured Best of lists and surveyed local experts to bring you 8 lenses to explore the city. If you're hungry, thirsty, need some time in nature, or want to peek in on something more... "curious," you can pick from our well-curated options. Use the app to plan your visit to Dallas, to share your experience while you are exploring a corner of the city, or to dig deeper at home (and maybe plan another visit!). There's so much to see and do - pick from our well-curated options and look out for our 'pro-tips'.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
