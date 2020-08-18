Join or Sign In

Crypto & Blockchain Stickers for iOS

By EL Group International, Inc Free

We are introducing a fun and highly engaging way to enable discussions between cryptocurrency and Blockchain companies

Make your messaging interesting by using stickers that express emotion as well as information!

Stickers have been around for a long time in Telegram community groups but now for the first time ever you can install stickers from your favorite influencers and projects in the crypto world on to Whatsapp and iMessage in a very smooth way.

Find the quirkiest and happening stickers and engage with fellow crypto & blockchain enthusiasts on the most popular communication platforms.

Share the app with your friends and let the whole world know more about Crypto in a fun way!

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
