Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

CricColor - Live Line & Live Cricket Score for Android

By Cricket Liveline Free

Developer's Description

By Cricket Liveline

Welcome to one of the best Cricket app that gives you the minute by minute

update of the live cricket match.

It's best cricket live line app which provide you Live Cricket Score faster than TV.

This app gives you Ball by ball update of the match.

We offer you Complete coverage of all international ODI, T-20 and

IPL-T20 and recent cricket matches.

This app shows all the international and domestic cricket season like Indian T20 League, World T20, Champions League Twenty20, HK-T20, PSL-T20 Asia Cup, Indian T20 League 2020, Tri

Series, T20 Series, world cup, Asia cup, ODI,BBL and other matches.

It provides all the information regarding IPL Live 2020 Matches &

Teams with amazing features.

Features:

* Recent Matches

* Upcoming Matches

* Upcoming Series

* Group Chats

* Playing XI

* Match Stats

* Ball by ball live score updates

* alerts and notifications services

* Multiple Themes

* News Updates

I hope this mobile app help all the Cricket Lovers..!

Download our official app today.!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.31

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 1.31

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MLB At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
Android
MLB At Bat

fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

Free
NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, European and MLS soccer.
Android
fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

ESPN

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
Android
ESPN

NCAA March Madness Live

Free
Watch every NCAA March Madness game live on your Android device.
Android
NCAA March Madness Live

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now