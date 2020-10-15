Welcome to one of the best Cricket app that gives you the minute by minute

update of the live cricket match.

It's best cricket live line app which provide you Live Cricket Score faster than TV.

This app gives you Ball by ball update of the match.

We offer you Complete coverage of all international ODI, T-20 and

IPL-T20 and recent cricket matches.

This app shows all the international and domestic cricket season like Indian T20 League, World T20, Champions League Twenty20, HK-T20, PSL-T20 Asia Cup, Indian T20 League 2020, Tri

Series, T20 Series, world cup, Asia cup, ODI,BBL and other matches.

It provides all the information regarding IPL Live 2020 Matches &

Teams with amazing features.

Features:

* Recent Matches

* Upcoming Matches

* Upcoming Series

* Group Chats

* Playing XI

* Match Stats

* Ball by ball live score updates

* alerts and notifications services

* Multiple Themes

* News Updates

I hope this mobile app help all the Cricket Lovers..!

Download our official app today.!