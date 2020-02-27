X

Countdown to Valentine's Day for iOS

By Duncan Free

Developer's Description

By Duncan

Valentine's Day Countdown

With romantic radio, streaming the best love songs 24/7

The app shows you have many days they are until Valentine's Day, as well as that the app offer other great features including:

*Shows how many days until Valentines.

*Great romantic animation lights and love hearts.

*Make a valentine's day postcard reminder and share over social media or message.

*Shows how many days until valentine's on your Apple Watch

*Has fun love heart stickers

*Use 3D Touch to press on the icon to see how many days without even opening the app

*Can stream valentines radio 24/7

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release February 27, 2020
Date Added February 27, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 and watchOS 4.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Apple TV.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

