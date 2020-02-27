Valentine's Day Countdown
With romantic radio, streaming the best love songs 24/7
The app shows you have many days they are until Valentine's Day, as well as that the app offer other great features including:
*Shows how many days until Valentines.
*Great romantic animation lights and love hearts.
*Make a valentine's day postcard reminder and share over social media or message.
*Shows how many days until valentine's on your Apple Watch
*Has fun love heart stickers
*Use 3D Touch to press on the icon to see how many days without even opening the app
*Can stream valentines radio 24/7
For more great apps check out our website or follow us on twitter or facebook.
www.SlinkyApps.co.uk
www.twitter.com/SlinkyApps
www.facebook.com/SlinkyApps
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.