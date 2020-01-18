Childrens Direct is a referring physicians link to St. Louis Childrens Hospital and Washington University pediatric specialists 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Childrens Direct is a one-stop communication hub for anything a referring physician may need:

- Admit a patient

- Transport a patient

- Schedule an appointment

- Consult with attending physicians

- Request information

Search our physician directory by name, specialty, location or insurances accepted to connect with a Washington University pediatric specialist at St. Louis Childrens Hospital. Speak directly with a pediatric nurse by calling the Childrens Direct physician access line via the app.

When you call Childrens Direct to admit or transfer a patient, a pediatric nurse will assist you and immediately connect you with an accepting physician at St. Louis Childrens Hospital. Together you will develop a plan for your patients transfer and/or admission and, if needed, the Childrens Direct staff will activate our Critical Care Transport Team. Throughout the transfer, a specially-trained nurse will handle all logistics and an accepting physician will remain available for assistance.

Have a question about a patient or need some advice from a pediatric specialist? Within minutes, our staff will put you in touch with a specialist at St. Louis Childrens Hospital.

The Childrens Direct staff will also schedule appointments for your patients with a Washington University pediatric specialist. Well handle all of the logistics for you and notify the patient of the appointment time and date.

Day or night, the Childrens Direct app offers referring physician easy access to St. Louis Childrens Hospital.