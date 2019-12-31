X

Champagne & Parisi Real Estate for iOS

By Champagne & Parisi Real Estate Free

Developer's Description

By Champagne & Parisi Real Estate

Champagne & Parisi Real Estate brings the most accurate and up-to-date real estate information right to your phone! WithChampagne & Parisi Real Estate, you have access to all homes for sale and MLS listings throughout thearea.

UseChampagne & Parisi Real Estate anytime, anywhere to pull up homes for sale around you using the GPS search, or find homes based on address, city or zip code.Champagne & Parisi Real Estate will show you all the details you want to know about a property, including price, square footage, estimated mortgage, taxes, features, descriptions, pictures, maps and more! Save your favorite homes to view later. You can also text or email homes to your family and friends.

If you have questions or want a tour of the home for sale, press the Contact feature to call or email aChampagne & Parisi Real Estate representative who can assist you.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.800.47

General

Release December 31, 2019
Date Added December 31, 2019
Version 5.800.47

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping